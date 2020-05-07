Previous
Next
Half& half by caterina
Photo 822

Half& half

Diamond Palace at noon
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I like the pattern and how the shadow gave you the opportunity for the half and half.
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise