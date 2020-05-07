Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 822
Half& half
Diamond Palace at noon
7th May 2020
7th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1169
photos
133
followers
100
following
225% complete
View this month »
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd May 2020 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stones
,
italy
,
palace
,
half&half
Taffy
ace
I like the pattern and how the shadow gave you the opportunity for the half and half.
May 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close