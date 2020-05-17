Previous
The cloud by caterina
Photo 827

The cloud

After a day of rain, the clouds moved slowly away except one bluish big one that remained floating over the village. The iCloud?
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
