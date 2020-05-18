Previous
Out of the tunnel? by caterina
Out of the tunnel?

First day of re-opening after the lockdown. Great caution everywhere, masks, gloves, and social distancing. Hope, however, is our guide on the long and winding road to normal life. Best on black
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tom ace
Wonderful framing, view, reflections and a person adding interest
May 18th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
a lovely uplifting narrative caterina , beautiful mono
May 18th, 2020  
KWind ace
Beautiful view!!
May 18th, 2020  
