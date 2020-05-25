Previous
Shadow by caterina
Photo 831

Shadow

A few houses of the village have their names written with wire and when the sun shines on the facade the shadow doubles the name.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
227% complete

Photo Details

