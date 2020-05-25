Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 831
Shadow
A few houses of the village have their names written with wire and when the sun shines on the facade the shadow doubles the name.
25th May 2020
25th May 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1178
photos
136
followers
100
following
227% complete
View this month »
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
23rd May 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
house
,
italy
,
wire
,
dolomites
