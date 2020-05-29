Previous
Next
Locked-in by caterina
Photo 835

Locked-in

by an apricot tree! I like this home very much, with its apricot tree in front. This year, however, due to the lockdown, the owner did not have the chance to prune it and therefore he remained locked-in ;-)
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise