Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 838
Dark clouds
My mountains again. Processed with Color Efex Pro, filtered with Tonal Contrast
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1187
photos
138
followers
100
following
229% complete
View this month »
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Latest from all albums
833
834
835
249
250
836
837
838
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
6th June 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
storm
,
dolomites
Stefano Trezzi
ace
Very dramatic landscape
June 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close