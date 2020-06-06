Previous
Next
Dark clouds by caterina
Photo 838

Dark clouds

My mountains again. Processed with Color Efex Pro, filtered with Tonal Contrast
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Stefano Trezzi ace
Very dramatic landscape
June 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise