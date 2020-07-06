Sign up
Photo 850
The Spanish mill.
In the Orbetello lagoon, Tuscany
It’s the only one remaining out of 9 mills that were used to grind the grain for the entire area at the time of the Spanish domination (end of 1500)
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1199
photos
135
followers
98
following
232% complete
843
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
5th July 2020 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
italy
,
lagoon
,
mill
,
tuscany
