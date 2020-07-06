Previous
The Spanish mill. by caterina
The Spanish mill.

In the Orbetello lagoon, Tuscany
It’s the only one remaining out of 9 mills that were used to grind the grain for the entire area at the time of the Spanish domination (end of 1500)
Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
