Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 852
Yellow
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1201
photos
136
followers
98
following
233% complete
View this month »
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
852
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
12th July 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
sun
,
city
,
italy
,
building
,
walls
,
verona
Jacqueline
ace
It looks very sunny :) lovely shot
July 12th, 2020
Lena Nau
Very nice lines and light. Love the bright colours.
July 12th, 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
Love the intensity of the light! You can feel the warmth in this photo.
July 12th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
love the colors + POV - fav
July 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close