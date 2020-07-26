Previous
Stormy sunset by caterina
Stormy sunset

A day alternating sun and rain. Even sunset seems still uncertain between the two. As you can easily guess we are back to the mountains
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, this is stormy, and beautiful!
July 26th, 2020  
Mona ace
Beautiful and mystical indeed. Enjoy the mountains. Stay safe!
July 26th, 2020  
Catherine Otley ace
Mother Nature never fails to amaze and thankfully you are so good at capturing her displays!
July 26th, 2020  
