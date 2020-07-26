Sign up
Photo 857
Stormy sunset
A day alternating sun and rain. Even sunset seems still uncertain between the two. As you can easily guess we are back to the mountains
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
3
3
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1206
photos
135
followers
97
following
234% complete
View this month »
850
851
852
853
854
855
856
857
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
mountain
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
storm
,
italy
,
dolomites
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, this is stormy, and beautiful!
July 26th, 2020
Mona
ace
Beautiful and mystical indeed. Enjoy the mountains. Stay safe!
July 26th, 2020
Catherine Otley
ace
Mother Nature never fails to amaze and thankfully you are so good at capturing her displays!
July 26th, 2020
