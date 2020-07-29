Previous
Next
La Gusella by caterina
Photo 858

La Gusella

A mountain at Pass Giau, near Cortina. A storm is brewing. Again
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
A strong image!
July 30th, 2020  
kali ace
Epic!
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise