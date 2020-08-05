Previous
Lawnmower by caterina
Photo 864

Lawnmower

A portrait after a long time. This guy comes regularly to mow the lawn. A good occasion to try portraiture again
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
