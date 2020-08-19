Sign up
Photo 870
Dog in the water
The mountain lake has very clear mirror-like waters. Which one is the dog and which his mirror image?
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th August 2020 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Tags
dog
,
mountain
,
reflection
,
water
,
lake
,
dolomites
carol white
A super inverted image, great reflections. Fav!! 😀
August 19th, 2020
