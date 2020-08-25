Previous
Civita di Bagnoregio by caterina
Photo 874

Civita di Bagnoregio

This is an 11 inhabitants village perched on top of a rock that is slowly crumbling. It can be reached only on foot through the long bridge that you can see on the right. Half an hour later the black cloud above released a torrential rain.
Caterina

