Photo 882
Basilicata Countryside
This is my proposal for Joey's
@joemuli
idea! The countryside near Matera was certainly rich in textures after the grain has been harvested and only stubble has remained.
I love the idea and encourage everybody to join!
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
1
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th August 2020 4:04pm
Tags
countryside
,
stubble
,
southern-italy
,
thursday-text20
Debra
ace
Very pretty scene
September 3rd, 2020
