Basilicata Countryside by caterina
Photo 882

Basilicata Countryside

This is my proposal for Joey's @joemuli idea! The countryside near Matera was certainly rich in textures after the grain has been harvested and only stubble has remained.
I love the idea and encourage everybody to join!
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Debra ace
Very pretty scene
September 3rd, 2020  
