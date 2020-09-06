Sign up
Photo 886
playing with the waves
there was this child at the beach who could not stop playing with the waves..
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1238
photos
138
followers
92
following
Tags
beach
,
wave
,
child
,
italy
,
seaside
