The carpentry by caterina
Photo 892

The carpentry

This photo was taken from the dusty window of this empty workshop. Outside the green grass of South Tyrol
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Helen Jane ace
what lovely warm light and fabulous shadows. Love it.
September 17th, 2020  
joeyM ace
🤎
September 17th, 2020  
