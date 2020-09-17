Sign up
Photo 892
The carpentry
This photo was taken from the dusty window of this empty workshop. Outside the green grass of South Tyrol
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
window
,
workshop
,
carpentry
Helen Jane
ace
what lovely warm light and fabulous shadows. Love it.
September 17th, 2020
joeyM
ace
🤎
September 17th, 2020
