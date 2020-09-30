Sign up
Photo 900
Moon hiding behind the mountains
I was hoping to catch the moon rising BESIDE the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, but she followed her path behind them and only left me and you with the reflection of her splendor in the clouds rapidly moving with the wind. I will conìtinue to chase her!
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
1
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1252
photos
136
followers
91
following
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
clouds
,
mountains
,
italy
,
dolomites
Monique
ace
Wow, this is beautiful
September 30th, 2020
