Moon hiding behind the mountains by caterina
Moon hiding behind the mountains

I was hoping to catch the moon rising BESIDE the Three Peaks of Lavaredo, but she followed her path behind them and only left me and you with the reflection of her splendor in the clouds rapidly moving with the wind. I will conìtinue to chase her!
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Monique ace
Wow, this is beautiful
September 30th, 2020  
