Unloading the roof

Peter H @peadar commented on the photo with the cottage deep in the snow saying that snow is idyllic but it creates its own problems. One of them is that it needs to be unloaded at least in part from the roof. Otherwise, it can fall on the passerby and its weight can also damage the roof. In fact these days you can see in the village several teams of workers cleaning the roofs. This guy was one of the three unloading our roof. I had a nice conversation with him while he was working, safely secured with a rope, just like the climber he is. Best on black