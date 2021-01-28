Previous
big sky by caterina
Photo 951

big sky

Pass Giau, just open again after many days when it was closed for the snow.
in the background a tiny chapel. BoB
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Judith Johnson
Wow, what an expanse of snow, and what a variation in tones of white
January 28th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
DRAMATIC minimalism!
January 28th, 2021  
