Open the museums! by caterina
Photo 1004

Open the museums!

Because of Covid all the museums have been closed for months, even the ones in open air, like the one behind this gate. Hopefully the day will come when we’ll be able to nourish our minds in addition to our bodies
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
The Dog Lady ace
wonderful
March 26th, 2021  
