Photo 1004
Open the museums!
Because of Covid all the museums have been closed for months, even the ones in open air, like the one behind this gate. Hopefully the day will come when we’ll be able to nourish our minds in addition to our bodies
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
1
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1369
photos
160
followers
99
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
26th March 2021 12:34pm
Tags
b&w
,
museum
,
silhouette
,
italy
,
gate
,
verona
,
lockdown
,
covid
The Dog Lady
ace
wonderful
March 26th, 2021
