Previous
Next
Photo 1006
The cat with yellow eyes
I almost never take pictures of animals, but this cat, sitting near the yellow flowers and looking at me with his yellow eyes was irresistible. BoB please
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1371
photos
161
followers
99
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1000
265
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Tags
eyes
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
cat
Monique
ace
Wow, those eyes ...
March 29th, 2021
