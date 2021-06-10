Previous
Sunset dance by caterina
Photo 1054

Sunset dance

Youngsters dancing at the seaside, celebrating freedom and life
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Evgenia
Great shot
June 10th, 2021  
