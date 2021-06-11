Previous
Next
A passage to the beach by caterina
Photo 1055

A passage to the beach

In the thick pinewood there are openings to reach the beach. We went by bike, but the sand made the ride difficult. Beautiful day
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
289% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise