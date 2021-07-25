Previous
The moon is setting over the Tyrrhenian sea by caterina
The moon is setting over the Tyrrhenian sea

The air is blue and I’m awake! 😔
Best on black to see the sea
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
moni kozi ace
Wonderful shot
July 25th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Astonishing.
July 25th, 2021  
