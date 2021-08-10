Sign up
Photo 1092
Toute seule dans le bois
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1464
photos
171
followers
101
following
299% complete
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1086
1087
1088
272
1089
1090
1091
1092
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th August 2021 12:30pm
Tags
woods
,
bench
,
woman
,
solitude
Monique
ace
Love it
August 10th, 2021
