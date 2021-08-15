Sign up
Photo 1095
Minimalism
A hot, sunny day. In the background the Elba island.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
0
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
sea
,
italy
,
boat
,
island
,
minimalist
,
elba
365 Project
