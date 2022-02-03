Sign up
Photo 1191
I love Cortina
Month of heatrs#3
This heart is on a ski slope and visible from many places in the village and outside. During the day you can see it as a big red heart of iron, during the night it’s lighted and even more visible
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1574
photos
179
followers
93
following
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
heart
,
italy
,
slope
,
dolomites
,
moh2022
