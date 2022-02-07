Sign up
Photo 1195
At the window
Friendly guy I don’t know. Just liked to see me with a camera on hand!
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
8
1
365
X-T30
7th February 2022 2:17pm
Tags
window
man
cheers
moni kozi
ace
Oh how lovely!!! Very nice capture
February 11th, 2022
