Previous
Next
At the window by caterina
Photo 1195

At the window

Friendly guy I don’t know. Just liked to see me with a camera on hand!
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh how lovely!!! Very nice capture
February 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise