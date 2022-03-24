Previous
The red balloon and the mountains by caterina
Photo 1210

The red balloon and the mountains

Back in Cortina. The springtime air and perfumes convinced us that it was time to go back to the mountains for a few days, despite the desire to see as much as possible our precious grandchild born on March 15. But I don’t think we should go too often during these first few days when the new parents learn to live with the baby. Notice that the red balloon that Junko @jyokota posted a few days ago is still with us and still flying
jyokota/The Basilica, the Moon, and the Girl with the Red Balloon on 365 Project"
I don’t seem to be able to attach the link🤔
Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
