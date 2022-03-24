The red balloon and the mountains

Back in Cortina. The springtime air and perfumes convinced us that it was time to go back to the mountains for a few days, despite the desire to see as much as possible our precious grandchild born on March 15. But I don’t think we should go too often during these first few days when the new parents learn to live with the baby. Notice that the red balloon that Junko @jyokota posted a few days ago is still with us and still flying
