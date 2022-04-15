Sign up
Photo 1218
The Easter moon rising from Mount Sorapis
Yesterday at 8 p.m. unexpected show by the Lady of the sky
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
moon
mountains
italy
full-moon
dolomites
Diana
such a magical capture!
April 16th, 2022
