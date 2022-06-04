Previous
Next
Hats by caterina
Photo 1238

Hats

Tourists in Rome near St Peter’s cathedral
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise