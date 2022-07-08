Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1250
The Tunnel
This is a tunnel that during the winter allows skiers to reach a different slope. During summer it’s a connection between trails. The yellow inside the tunnel are the rubber protections for skiers as are the red nets just outside
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1635
photos
172
followers
86
following
342% complete
View this month »
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th July 2022 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tunnel
,
italy
,
trail
,
cortina
,
protection
,
slope
,
skiers
,
dolomites
Lesley
ace
Very interesting shot
July 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close