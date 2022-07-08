Previous
The Tunnel by caterina
Photo 1250

The Tunnel

This is a tunnel that during the winter allows skiers to reach a different slope. During summer it’s a connection between trails. The yellow inside the tunnel are the rubber protections for skiers as are the red nets just outside
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Caterina

Lesley ace
Very interesting shot
July 8th, 2022  
