Photo 1252
The tourists
In Siena, where we went because I wanted to take a photo of the full moon, there were many tourists but I found this couple really sweet. Dad was a few steps behind
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
2
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1636
photos
171
followers
86
following
343% complete
View this month »
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
13th July 2022 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
street
,
woman
,
tourists
,
siena
Corinne C
ace
A nice pic of Mom and her young baby
July 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful to see the way she carries her baby!
July 14th, 2022
