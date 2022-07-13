Previous
Next
The tourists by caterina
Photo 1252

The tourists

In Siena, where we went because I wanted to take a photo of the full moon, there were many tourists but I found this couple really sweet. Dad was a few steps behind
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A nice pic of Mom and her young baby
July 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful to see the way she carries her baby!
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise