Startrails

Finally! I have been chasing the opportunity of making a startrails image for a long time and yesterday, after a pizza with my sister and brother in law, the sky was dark enough for me and brother in law to take out our cameras and tripods and give it a try. I ‘m quite satisfied with this first result, but I know I must look for a better foreground. Plus I will try to delete the pictures with the airplane streaks!