Previous
Next
Laundry day by caterina
Photo 1262

Laundry day

I am sorry for not having been much present recently, but we are in the mountains and the presence of our grandchild and his parents has drained a lot of my time. However the joy of their presence has overcome any other consideration!
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise