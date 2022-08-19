Sign up
Photo 1262
Laundry day
I am sorry for not having been much present recently, but we are in the mountains and the presence of our grandchild and his parents has drained a lot of my time. However the joy of their presence has overcome any other consideration!
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
0
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1647
photos
166
followers
86
following
Tags
laundry
,
mountains
,
grandchild
,
busy-days
