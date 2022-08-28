Previous
Playing with fire by caterina
Photo 1265

Playing with fire

Not me, of course, but a couple of professional artists as part of the Buskers Festival in Ferrara. It was an amazing show accompanied by amazing music. I just came home and felt the need to post this image
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Caterina

Phil Howcroft ace
really cool , fabulous , faved
August 28th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Superb!
August 28th, 2022  
