Photo 1265
Playing with fire
Not me, of course, but a couple of professional artists as part of the Buskers Festival in Ferrara. It was an amazing show accompanied by amazing music. I just came home and felt the need to post this image
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
2
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1650
photos
164
followers
83
following
Tags
fire
,
show
,
buskers
,
ferrara
Phil Howcroft
ace
really cool , fabulous , faved
August 28th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Superb!
August 28th, 2022
