Previous
Next
The fire peacock by caterina
Photo 1268

The fire peacock

Just playing with steel wool near an empty fountain. My brother in law was turning the steel wool while I was taking the picture. Because of the stone fountain only half of the fire was visible.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
347% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fascinating
September 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise