Entrance to a palace by caterina
Entrance to a palace

In the center of Bologna. My attention was attracted by a truck in front of the entrance was depositing art pieces. Who’s the lucky owner, I was wondering …
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
