Photo 1283
Entrance to a palace
In the center of Bologna. My attention was attracted by a truck in front of the entrance was depositing art pieces. Who’s the lucky owner, I was wondering …
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
b&w
,
door
,
frame
,
hall
,
palace
,
entrance
