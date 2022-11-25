Previous
Next
Vue from San Giorgio by caterina
Photo 1295

Vue from San Giorgio

The church of Santa Maria della Salute taken from the island of San Giorgio with intentional camera movement
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
354% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise