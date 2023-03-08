Previous
Happy Women’s day by caterina
Photo 1319

Happy Women’s day

I wanted to obtain a flat image, so I squeezed a little branch of mimosa under a glass. Not excellent, but faithful to my intention
8th March 2023

Caterina

This year I have retired from active work at the University.
Beautiful. I love the mimosa.
March 8th, 2023  
