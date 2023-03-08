Sign up
Photo 1319
Happy Women’s day
I wanted to obtain a flat image, so I squeezed a little branch of mimosa under a glass. Not excellent, but faithful to my intention
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1705
photos
158
followers
85
following
361% complete
View this month »
Tags
flat
mimosa
women’s-day
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. I love the mimosa.
March 8th, 2023
