It finally rained! by caterina
Photo 1321

It finally rained!

But not for long, unfortunately. There is such a drought in Italy this year. Anyway, as soon as possible I went to look for puddles and I found a nice one in Piazza Erbe, in the center of Verona (upside down)
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
