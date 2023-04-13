Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1321
It finally rained!
But not for long, unfortunately. There is such a drought in Italy this year. Anyway, as soon as possible I went to look for puddles and I found a nice one in Piazza Erbe, in the center of Verona (upside down)
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1708
photos
155
followers
83
following
362% complete
View this month »
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
rain
,
down
,
square
,
puddle
,
drought
,
upside
,
verona
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close