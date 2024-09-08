Sign up
Previous
Photo 1344
The cook
This guy is one of the cooks in a Venetian restaurant. I’m not writing details because I didn’t ask his permission for posting his photo. Although he was so friendly that I’m sure he would have granted it
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
portrait
,
italy
,
cook
,
venice
,
stranger
