Junko and train by caterina
Photo 1349

Junko and train

Starting again to post on the project after a big interruption. Today Junko Yokota came to visit and we thought it was a good occasion to re-establish ties with the 365 friends
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
369% complete

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
How lovely to hear from you Caterina, and to see Junko! :)
April 3rd, 2025  
