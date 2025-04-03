Sign up
Junko and train
Starting again to post on the project after a big interruption. Today Junko Yokota came to visit and we thought it was a good occasion to re-establish ties with the 365 friends
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
Caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
blur
,
train
,
bokeh
,
365-photobuddies
,
re-starting
Rob Z
How lovely to hear from you Caterina, and to see Junko! :)
April 3rd, 2025
