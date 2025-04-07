Previous
Junko and myself at the lake by caterina
Junko and myself at the lake

During Junko’s visit to Verona we went to the Garda lake. The weather was beautiful and the mood of both of us excellent @junko
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely to see you two together! Glorious lake. I camped at Lazise by the lake when I went to the Opera in the Arena di Verona years ago. So beautiful.
April 7th, 2025  
