Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1352
Junko and myself at the lake
During Junko’s visit to Verona we went to the Garda lake. The weather was beautiful and the mood of both of us excellent
@junko
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1352
photos
120
followers
72
following
370% complete
View this month »
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd April 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
visit
,
lake
,
verona
,
365-photobuddies
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely to see you two together! Glorious lake. I camped at Lazise by the lake when I went to the Opera in the Arena di Verona years ago. So beautiful.
April 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close