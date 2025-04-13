Previous
The house of grandparents is full of surprises by caterina
The house of grandparents is full of surprises

An afternoon in Cortina d’Ampezzo a deer is visiting, probably looking for some leftover vegetables. The kids are always amused by the wonders of nature
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great image!
April 13th, 2025  
