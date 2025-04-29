Previous
Sad lady by caterina
Photo 1356

Sad lady

An image taken years ago. I had not dared to post it earlier, but I’m sure she will never check the 365 project. The intensity of her expression hit me and she became one of my “strangers”
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Suzanne ace
Wonderful portrait!
April 29th, 2025  
Louise
Very striking
April 29th, 2025  
