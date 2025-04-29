Sign up
Previous
Photo 1356
Sad lady
An image taken years ago. I had not dared to post it earlier, but I’m sure she will never check the 365 project. The intensity of her expression hit me and she became one of my “strangers”
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
2
1
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1356
photos
121
followers
71
following
371% complete
View this month »
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
19th May 2022 10:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
wrinkles
,
stranger
,
streetphotography
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful portrait!
April 29th, 2025
Louise
Very striking
April 29th, 2025
