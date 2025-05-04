Sign up
Photo 1357
A young fire fighter
The Fire Department organised an event for children For the children it was a great experience, but I suspect that also the fire fighters had great fun!
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
children
,
sunday
,
firefighters
,
event
