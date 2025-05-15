Previous
The choir of children by caterina
The choir of children

At the Arena in Verona there has been a spectacle of children choirs. Beautiful voices and nice program
15th May 2025

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
