Salento ‘s sea by caterina
Salento 's sea

Salento is the south end of Apulia, in Italy. It has beautiful beaches, fascinating baroque towns, and the food is excellent.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Rob Z ace
Lovely with those layers..
June 1st, 2025  
