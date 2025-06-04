Sign up
Previous
Photo 1361
Crystal clear waters
One day at the beach in Apulia, celebrated for its wonderful sea and white sand.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
1
1
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1361
photos
121
followers
69
following
372% complete
View this month »
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
4th June 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sea
,
beach
,
italy
,
blu
,
apulia
Phil Howcroft
ace
really beautiful
June 8th, 2025
